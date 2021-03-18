Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Stake Boosted by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 740,669 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,313 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 2.3% of Brown Advisory Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Brown Advisory Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Alphabet worth $1,297,564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nottingham Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 917 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,606,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 131 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 162 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 956 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 130 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,068.50, for a total transaction of $6,205,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,757 shares in the company, valued at $13,976,854.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 70 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,083.46, for a total transaction of $145,842.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 33 shares in the company, valued at $68,754.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,347 shares of company stock worth $14,442,531 over the last quarter. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of GOOG stock traded down $26.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2,064.76. 29,121 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,617,959. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 trillion, a P/E ratio of 40.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,047.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,765.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,013.54 and a fifty-two week high of $2,152.68.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.91 by $6.39. The firm had revenue of $56.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.86 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $15.35 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current year.

GOOG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,100.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,390.00 price target (up previously from $2,050.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $2,440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,184.71.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

