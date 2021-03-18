Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Capital Impact Advisors LLC

Capital Impact Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 78.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,400 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 5,044 shares during the quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,454,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. 33.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on GOOGL shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,900.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on Alphabet from $2,000.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Moffett Nathanson raised their price objective on Alphabet from $1,900.00 to $2,100.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. UBS Group upped their target price on Alphabet from $2,050.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,072.40.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL traded down $37.74 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2,044.48. 46,984 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,864,894. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,035.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,758.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,008.87 and a twelve month high of $2,145.14. The company has a market cap of $1.38 trillion, a P/E ratio of 39.86, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The company had revenue of $46.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $15.35 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

