Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Logan Capital Management Inc.

Logan Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,380 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 750 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 0.9% of Logan Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $18,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Corundum Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 174 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 260 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 1.0% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 623 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $913,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 319 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aries Wealth Management increased its holdings in Alphabet by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 1,196 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,150,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,200.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Moffett Nathanson increased their price target on Alphabet from $1,900.00 to $2,100.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Barclays increased their price target on Alphabet from $1,900.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2,500.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,072.40.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL traded down $24.60 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $2,057.62. 40,245 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,864,894. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 trillion, a PE ratio of 39.86, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,035.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,758.53. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,008.87 and a 12 month high of $2,145.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. The company had revenue of $46.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.09 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. During the same period last year, the business earned $15.35 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

Featured Story: What does a market perform rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.