Alstom (EPA:ALO) Given a €55.00 Price Target by Societe Generale Analysts

Alstom (EPA:ALO) has been given a €55.00 ($64.71) price target by investment analysts at Societe Generale in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Societe Generale’s price target indicates a potential upside of 31.20% from the stock’s current price.

ALO has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley set a €55.00 ($64.71) price objective on Alstom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €45.00 ($52.94) target price on Alstom and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €51.00 ($60.00) target price on Alstom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a €54.00 ($63.53) target price on Alstom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €46.00 ($54.12) target price on Alstom and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €50.44 ($59.35).

ALO opened at €41.92 ($49.32) on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of €43.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €43.93. Alstom has a 52 week low of €25.65 ($30.18) and a 52 week high of €37.37 ($43.96).

Alstom SA develops and markets systems, equipment, and services for the transport sector in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle-East, and Africa. The company offers metros, tramways, tram-trains and LRVs, suburban trains, regional and intercity trains, high-speed trains, and locomotives, and electric buses; and signaling products, such as urban, mainline, and freight and mining signaling.

