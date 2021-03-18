Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) CFO Howard N. Morof Sells 388 Shares

Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) CFO Howard N. Morof sold 388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.42, for a total transaction of $23,442.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Howard N. Morof also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 12th, Howard N. Morof sold 245 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.52, for a total transaction of $14,582.40.

On Wednesday, March 10th, Howard N. Morof sold 4,000 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.57, for a total transaction of $246,280.00.

On Thursday, March 4th, Howard N. Morof sold 262 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.51, for a total transaction of $16,115.62.

On Wednesday, February 17th, Howard N. Morof sold 4,000 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.51, for a total value of $254,040.00.

On Wednesday, January 13th, Howard N. Morof sold 4,000 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.06, for a total value of $248,240.00.

Altair Engineering stock traded down $1.27 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $59.11. The company had a trading volume of 24,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 323,505. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $61.56 and a 200 day moving average of $52.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.41. The firm has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of -301.90 and a beta of 1.53. Altair Engineering Inc. has a one year low of $23.04 and a one year high of $68.58.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The software reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.27. The company had revenue of $133.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.54 million. Altair Engineering had a positive return on equity of 1.10% and a negative net margin of 3.08%. As a group, research analysts expect that Altair Engineering Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ALTR shares. Benchmark raised Altair Engineering to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Altair Engineering from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Altair Engineering from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Altair Engineering from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Altair Engineering from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 49.4% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 478 shares of the software’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Altair Engineering in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Altair Engineering by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the software’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,767 shares of the software’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Altair Engineering during the fourth quarter worth approximately $205,000. 54.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Altair Engineering

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services. Its integrated suite of software optimizes design performance across various disciplines, including structures, motion, fluids, thermal management, electromagnetics, system modeling, and embedded systems.

