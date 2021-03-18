Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) Insider David L. Simon Sells 168 Shares

Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) insider David L. Simon sold 168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.43, for a total transaction of $10,152.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

David L. Simon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 12th, David L. Simon sold 91 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.52, for a total transaction of $5,416.32.

NASDAQ ALTR traded down $1.27 on Thursday, hitting $59.11. 24,091 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 323,505. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $61.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of -295.55 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Altair Engineering Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.04 and a 1-year high of $68.58.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The software reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.27. Altair Engineering had a negative net margin of 3.08% and a positive return on equity of 1.10%. The firm had revenue of $133.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.54 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Altair Engineering Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on ALTR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Altair Engineering from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Altair Engineering from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Altair Engineering from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Altair Engineering from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Benchmark upgraded shares of Altair Engineering to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $53.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Altair Engineering by 49.4% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 478 shares of the software’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Altair Engineering during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Altair Engineering by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the software’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Altair Engineering in the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Altair Engineering during the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.44% of the company’s stock.

Altair Engineering Company Profile

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services. Its integrated suite of software optimizes design performance across various disciplines, including structures, motion, fluids, thermal management, electromagnetics, system modeling, and embedded systems.

