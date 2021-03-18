Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) Major Shareholder Sells $421,629.50 in Stock

Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) major shareholder R. Scapa Declaration Of James sold 6,998 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.25, for a total transaction of $421,629.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $421,629.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

R. Scapa Declaration Of James also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 15th, R. Scapa Declaration Of James sold 13,916 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.29, for a total transaction of $852,911.64.

On Tuesday, February 16th, R. Scapa Declaration Of James sold 18,183 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.17, for a total transaction of $1,203,169.11.

On Tuesday, January 19th, R. Scapa Declaration Of James sold 17,737 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.67, for a total transaction of $1,076,103.79.

Shares of Altair Engineering stock traded down $1.24 during trading on Thursday, hitting $59.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 217,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,460. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.41. Altair Engineering Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.04 and a 52 week high of $68.58. The stock has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -295.55 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $61.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.96.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The software reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.27. Altair Engineering had a negative net margin of 3.08% and a positive return on equity of 1.10%. The business had revenue of $133.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.54 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Altair Engineering Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ALTR shares. Benchmark raised shares of Altair Engineering to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Altair Engineering from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Altair Engineering from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Altair Engineering from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Altair Engineering from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Altair Engineering has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Altair Engineering by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,285,163 shares of the software’s stock valued at $249,312,000 after purchasing an additional 113,581 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Altair Engineering by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,280,819 shares of the software’s stock worth $132,698,000 after acquiring an additional 22,694 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Altair Engineering by 111.2% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 640,241 shares of the software’s stock worth $37,249,000 after acquiring an additional 337,160 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Altair Engineering by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 284,338 shares of the software’s stock valued at $16,543,000 after buying an additional 9,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Altair Engineering by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 249,161 shares of the software’s stock valued at $14,496,000 after buying an additional 5,880 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.44% of the company’s stock.

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services. Its integrated suite of software optimizes design performance across various disciplines, including structures, motion, fluids, thermal management, electromagnetics, system modeling, and embedded systems.

