Alto Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTO) Director William L. Jones Sells 20,000 Shares

Alto Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTO) Director William L. Jones sold 20,000 shares of Alto Ingredients stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.98, for a total value of $119,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 159,521 shares in the company, valued at $953,935.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ ALTO traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $5.76. 3,319,570 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,318,974. Alto Ingredients, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.23 and a 52 week high of $11.44.

Alto Ingredients (NASDAQ:ALTO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.18).

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alto Ingredients from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alto Ingredients in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Alto Ingredients from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th.

About Alto Ingredients

Alto Ingredients, Inc produces and markets low-carbon renewable fuels and alcohol products in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Production and Marketing. It produces and markets ethanol; and co-products, such as wet and dry distillers grains, wet and dry corn gluten feed, condensed distillers solubles, corn gluten meal, corn germ, corn oil, dried yeast, and CO2, as well as markets ethanol produced by third parties.

