Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) CFO Kevin C. Eichler Sells 3,301 Shares

Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) CFO Kevin C. Eichler sold 3,301 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total value of $369,712.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of NASDAQ AMBA traded down $5.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $105.18. The stock had a trading volume of 567,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 828,877. The company has a 50 day moving average of $113.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.37. Ambarella, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.50 and a twelve month high of $137.21. The firm has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of -59.76 and a beta of 1.49.
Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.06. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 12.74% and a negative net margin of 27.64%. The firm had revenue of $62.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ambarella, Inc. will post -1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Ambarella by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 16,783 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Ambarella by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 75,139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Ambarella by 49.4% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,441 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Ambarella by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,636 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in Ambarella by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 6,785 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. 72.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Ambarella Company Profile
Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor processing solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD), video capture, analysis, sharing, and display worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, computer vision functionality, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.
