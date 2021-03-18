Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) CFO Kevin C. Eichler Sells 3,301 Shares

Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) CFO Kevin C. Eichler sold 3,301 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total value of $369,712.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ AMBA traded down $5.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $105.18. The stock had a trading volume of 567,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 828,877. The company has a 50 day moving average of $113.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.37. Ambarella, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.50 and a twelve month high of $137.21. The firm has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of -59.76 and a beta of 1.49.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.06. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 12.74% and a negative net margin of 27.64%. The firm had revenue of $62.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ambarella, Inc. will post -1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AMBA shares. Roth Capital upped their target price on Ambarella from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Ambarella from $80.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Ambarella from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Summit Insights upgraded Ambarella from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Ambarella from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ambarella has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.77.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Ambarella by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 16,783 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Ambarella by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 75,139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Ambarella by 49.4% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,441 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Ambarella by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,636 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in Ambarella by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 6,785 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. 72.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ambarella Company Profile

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor processing solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD), video capture, analysis, sharing, and display worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, computer vision functionality, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

