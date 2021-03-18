Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) CTO Sells $2,510,704.00 in Stock

Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) CTO Leslie Kohn sold 22,417 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total value of $2,510,704.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 884,112 shares in the company, valued at $99,020,544. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ AMBA traded down $5.48 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $105.18. 567,240 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 828,877. Ambarella, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.50 and a 52-week high of $137.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of -59.76 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $113.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.37.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.06. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 12.74% and a negative net margin of 27.64%. The business had revenue of $62.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Ambarella, Inc. will post -1.46 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AMBA. Summit Insights raised Ambarella from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ambarella in a research report on Sunday, March 7th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Ambarella from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ambarella from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price objective on Ambarella from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ambarella currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.77.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMBA. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Ambarella by 321.7% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 291 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in Ambarella in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Ambarella in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Ambarella in the fourth quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in Ambarella in the third quarter worth about $113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.27% of the company’s stock.

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor processing solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD), video capture, analysis, sharing, and display worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, computer vision functionality, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

