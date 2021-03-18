Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) VP Christopher Day Sells 5,616 Shares

Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) VP Christopher Day sold 5,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total value of $628,992.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of AMBA stock traded down $5.48 during trading on Thursday, hitting $105.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 567,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 828,877. The business has a fifty day moving average of $113.93 and a 200-day moving average of $82.37. Ambarella, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.50 and a 52 week high of $137.21. The company has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of -59.76 and a beta of 1.49.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.06. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 12.74% and a negative net margin of 27.64%. The business had revenue of $62.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. Ambarella’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ambarella, Inc. will post -1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMBA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ambarella in a research note on Sunday, March 7th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Ambarella from $80.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Ambarella from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Ambarella from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Summit Insights raised Ambarella from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ambarella has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.77.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Ambarella by 321.7% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 291 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in Ambarella during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Ambarella during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ambarella during the fourth quarter worth $86,000. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new stake in shares of Ambarella during the third quarter worth $113,000. 72.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ambarella Company Profile

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor processing solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD), video capture, analysis, sharing, and display worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, computer vision functionality, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

