AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) EVP Elizabeth F. Frank Sells 40,000 Shares

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) EVP Elizabeth F. Frank sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.56, for a total transaction of $542,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 173,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,356,456.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NYSE:AMC traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $14.00. 120,655,001 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 192,806,031. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 2.48. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.91 and a 52 week high of $20.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.90.

Get AMC Entertainment alerts:

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($3.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.80) by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $162.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.31 million. The company’s revenue was down 88.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. Research analysts predict that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. will post -16.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of AMC Entertainment from $5.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. MKM Partners cut shares of AMC Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AMC Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on shares of AMC Entertainment from $2.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. AMC Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.78.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in AMC Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Lincoln National Corp bought a new position in AMC Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in AMC Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in AMC Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in AMC Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.61% of the company’s stock.

AMC Entertainment Company Profile

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, involved in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres. As of March 17, 2020, it operated approximately 1,000 theatres and 11,000 screens in the United States and internationally. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

See Also: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for AMC Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMC Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.