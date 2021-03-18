AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) EVP Elizabeth F. Frank Sells 40,000 Shares

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) EVP Elizabeth F. Frank sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.56, for a total transaction of $542,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 173,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,356,456.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
NYSE:AMC traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $14.00. 120,655,001 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 192,806,031. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 2.48. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.91 and a 52 week high of $20.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.90.
AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($3.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.80) by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $162.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.31 million. The company’s revenue was down 88.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. Research analysts predict that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. will post -16.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in AMC Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Lincoln National Corp bought a new position in AMC Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in AMC Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in AMC Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in AMC Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.61% of the company’s stock.
AMC Entertainment Company Profile
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, involved in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres. As of March 17, 2020, it operated approximately 1,000 theatres and 11,000 screens in the United States and internationally. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.
