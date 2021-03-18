Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) Shares Sold by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 660,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,700 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Amcor were worth $7,773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Amcor by 2.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,993,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,925,000 after purchasing an additional 470,456 shares during the last quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Amcor by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 13,408,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,823,000 after buying an additional 400,100 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Amcor by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,369,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,591,000 after buying an additional 254,912 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Amcor by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,471,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,478,000 after buying an additional 561,221 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Amcor by 214.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,684,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,764,000 after buying an additional 3,195,628 shares during the period. 34.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AMCR opened at $11.64 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.80. Amcor plc has a 1-year low of $5.82 and a 1-year high of $12.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. Amcor had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 18.75%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Amcor plc will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 24th were issued a $0.1175 dividend. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 23rd. This is a boost from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.44%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AMCR shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of Amcor from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $12.90 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Amcor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of Amcor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Amcor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Amcor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.57.

Amcor Company Profile

Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The company provides flexible packaging products, rigid packaging containers, specialty cartons, and closures.

