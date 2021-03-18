Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) Shares Down 10.1%

Shares of Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) were down 10.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $43.98 and last traded at $44.15. Approximately 673,456 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 8% from the average daily volume of 625,215 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.11.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AMRC shares. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Ameresco from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ameresco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Ameresco in a report on Friday, January 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Ameresco from $48.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Ameresco from $52.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.00.

Get Ameresco alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.06, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $57.63 and a 200 day moving average of $46.53.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $314.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.61 million. Ameresco had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 5.15%. On average, research analysts predict that Ameresco, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ameresco news, Director Joseph W. Sutton sold 6,811 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.04, for a total transaction of $408,932.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George P. Sakellaris sold 4,202 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.84, for a total transaction of $264,053.68. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,098,664 shares of company stock worth $55,888,991. 51.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMRC. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Ameresco during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Ameresco by 46.5% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ameresco during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its position in Ameresco by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 797 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, Exane Derivatives boosted its position in Ameresco by 64.9% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,304 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.67% of the company’s stock.

Ameresco Company Profile (NYSE:AMRC)

Ameresco, Inc provides comprehensive energy services for businesses and organizations in North America and Europe. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions. The company operates through U.S. Regions, U.S.

Featured Story: How big is the FinTech market?

Receive News & Ratings for Ameresco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameresco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.