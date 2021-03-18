America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. (NASDAQ:ATAX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.09

America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. (NASDAQ:ATAX) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from America First Multifamily Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06.

America First Multifamily Investors has decreased its dividend payment by 39.0% over the last three years.

ATAX traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $5.20. The company had a trading volume of 276,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 263,443. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.13. The company has a market cap of $315.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 0.54. America First Multifamily Investors has a 12-month low of $3.52 and a 12-month high of $5.95.

America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. acquires, holds, sells, and deals in a portfolio of mortgage revenue bonds (MRBs) that are issued to provide construction and/or permanent financing for multifamily and student housing, and residential and commercial properties. It operates through four segments: Mortgage Revenue Bond Investments, MF Properties, Public Housing Capital Fund Trusts, and Other Investments.

