American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) Hits New 52-Week High at $30.70

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $30.70 and last traded at $30.54, with a volume of 12911 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.36.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America upped their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Barclays upped their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded American Eagle Outfitters from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.94.

The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.91 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.34.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a negative return on equity of 1.82% and a negative net margin of 5.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. Research analysts predict that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a $0.1375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. American Eagle Outfitters’s payout ratio is 37.16%.

In other news, insider Charles F. Kessler sold 90,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total value of $1,816,794.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 176,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,533,029.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stacy Siegal sold 4,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.73, for a total value of $121,209.21. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,916.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jackson Square Capital LLC lifted its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 162.6% during the 4th quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 79,280 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,591,000 after acquiring an additional 49,086 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters during the 4th quarter worth about $41,527,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 226,595 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $4,548,000 after acquiring an additional 16,149 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters during the 4th quarter worth about $147,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters during the 4th quarter worth about $254,000.

About American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO)

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for men and women; and intimates, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

