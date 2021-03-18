American Financial Group Inc. Has $12.43 Million Stock Holdings in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

American Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) by 44.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 400,000 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after selling 320,000 shares during the period. Tapestry makes up approximately 1.6% of American Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. American Financial Group Inc. owned 0.14% of Tapestry worth $12,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TPR. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tapestry by 345.0% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 74,234 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $2,307,000 after acquiring an additional 57,554 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in shares of Tapestry in the fourth quarter valued at $1,526,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Tapestry by 0.4% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 302,431 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $4,727,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in Tapestry by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 12,148 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 19.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,424,017 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $350,488,000 after buying an additional 3,672,165 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.85% of the company’s stock.

TPR stock traded up $0.75 on Thursday, reaching $45.84. 15,105 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,707,963. Tapestry, Inc. has a one year low of $10.18 and a one year high of $46.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $12.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.41.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Tapestry had a positive return on equity of 11.91% and a negative net margin of 9.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tapestry, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on TPR shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Tapestry from $23.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Barclays boosted their price target on Tapestry from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Tapestry from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. HSBC cut Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upgraded Tapestry from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $38.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tapestry currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.20.

In related news, Director Ivan Menezes sold 5,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.04, for a total value of $234,051.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,079 shares in the company, valued at $1,595,880.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd Kahn sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.06, for a total value of $801,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 206,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,270,787.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 25,602 shares of company stock worth $1,042,053. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, Other Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

