American Financial Group Inc. Has $19.42 Million Stock Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

American Financial Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 55.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 315,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400,000 shares during the quarter. Citigroup makes up 2.5% of American Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. American Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $19,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Citigroup in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Citigroup in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new stake in Citigroup in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Citigroup in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network grew its stake in Citigroup by 344.8% in the fourth quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

C has been the subject of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Citigroup from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. TheStreet raised Citigroup from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Citigroup from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Citigroup from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $55.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.79.

C stock traded up $1.51 during trading on Thursday, hitting $75.11. 632,670 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,304,236. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.78 billion, a PE ratio of 14.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95. Citigroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.00 and a 1 year high of $75.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $66.01 and a 200-day moving average of $55.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $16.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.71 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 13.17%. Citigroup’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.90 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 41.80%.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

