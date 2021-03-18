American Financial Group Inc. Has $41.78 Million Stock Position in Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG)

American Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,372,229 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,185 shares during the quarter. Franchise Group comprises 5.4% of American Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. American Financial Group Inc. owned 3.42% of Franchise Group worth $41,784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Franchise Group by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Franchise Group in the fourth quarter valued at $576,000. Samjo Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franchise Group during the 4th quarter valued at $1,827,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Franchise Group by 319.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 3,343 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Franchise Group by 64.5% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 24,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 9,670 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.32% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Vintage Capital Management Llc bought 757,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.95 per share, with a total value of $26,457,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 46.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FRG stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Thursday, hitting $40.08. 840 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 142,790. Franchise Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.75 and a 1 year high of $41.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.68 and a 200-day moving average of $30.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $496.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $498.13 million. Franchise Group had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 0.94%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Franchise Group, Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Franchise Group from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. B. Riley upped their target price on Franchise Group from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Franchise Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. CJS Securities began coverage on Franchise Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barrington Research upped their target price on Franchise Group from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Franchise Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.50.

Franchise Group, Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor operator, and acquirer of franchised and franchisable businesses. It operates through 4 segments: Liberty Tax, Buddy's, Sears Outlet, and Vitamin Shoppe. The company provides tax preparation services in the United States and Canada; and franchises and operates rent-to-own stores that lease durable goods, such as electronics, residential furniture, appliances, and household accessories to customers.

