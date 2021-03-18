American Financial Group Inc. Has $8.54 Million Stock Position in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

American Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) by 67.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 490,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,000,000 shares during the quarter. Invesco makes up about 1.1% of American Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. American Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Invesco worth $8,540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Invesco by 58.4% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 166,452 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,901,000 after purchasing an additional 61,341 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco by 1,994.1% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,455,137 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385,651 shares during the last quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco during the 3rd quarter worth $316,000. Cacti Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco during the 4th quarter worth $3,194,000. Finally, Live Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 216,451 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,773,000 after buying an additional 16,871 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.41% of the company’s stock.

IVZ traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $25.54. The company had a trading volume of 47,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,119,849. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. The company has a market capitalization of $11.72 billion, a PE ratio of 23.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.38. Invesco Ltd. has a twelve month low of $6.38 and a twelve month high of $26.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.06.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Invesco had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 9.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. Invesco’s payout ratio is 24.31%.

In related news, Director Gregory Mcgreevey sold 200,000 shares of Invesco stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.46, for a total transaction of $5,092,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 381,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,724,217.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on IVZ. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Invesco from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. UBS Group raised shares of Invesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Invesco from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Invesco from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Invesco from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Invesco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.63.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

