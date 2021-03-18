American Financial Group Inc. Sells 300,000 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

American Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 61.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 190,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 300,000 shares during the quarter. American Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $7,912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $310,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of General Motors in the fourth quarter valued at about $118,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Motors in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Motors in the fourth quarter valued at about $833,000. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in General Motors during the fourth quarter worth about $339,000. 77.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get General Motors alerts:

GM traded up $1.86 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $61.91. The stock had a trading volume of 897,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,391,840. General Motors has a 1 year low of $14.32 and a 1 year high of $60.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market cap of $89.21 billion, a PE ratio of 27.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.42.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.33. General Motors had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 2.92%. The business had revenue of $37.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that General Motors will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on GM. Barclays boosted their target price on General Motors from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus raised General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Nomura raised General Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Nomura Instinet raised shares of General Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $27.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of General Motors from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.95.

In related news, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 30,976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.83, for a total value of $1,729,390.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,649,551.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 40,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.93, for a total value of $1,734,286.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 95,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,112,994.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 197,617 shares of company stock valued at $9,518,306. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

About General Motors

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

See Also: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U).

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.