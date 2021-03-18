American Financial Group Inc. Sells 40,000 Shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:TYG)

American Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:TYG) by 13.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 262,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 40,000 shares during the quarter. American Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.49% of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure worth $5,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure in the 4th quarter worth about $6,430,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure during the third quarter valued at about $213,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure during the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. 6 Meridian lifted its holdings in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 97,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after purchasing an additional 13,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 257,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,173,000 after purchasing an additional 31,492 shares during the last quarter. 5.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Tortoise Energy Infrastructure alerts:

NYSE TYG traded down $0.24 during trading on Thursday, hitting $24.65. 1,001 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 93,963. Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. has a 12-month low of $4.60 and a 12-month high of $25.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.64 and a 200-day moving average of $19.68.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were given a $0.315 dividend. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.11%. This is a boost from Tortoise Energy Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th.

About Tortoise Energy Infrastructure

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corporation is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the energy infrastructure sector, with an emphasis on those companies that are engaged in transporting, processing, storing, distributing or marketing natural gas, natural gas liquids (primarily propane), coal, crude oil or refined petroleum products, or exploring, developing, managing or producing such commodities.

Further Reading: What is the G-20?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:TYG).

Receive News & Ratings for Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tortoise Energy Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.