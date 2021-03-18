American Financial Group Inc. Sells 80,000 Shares of Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC)

American Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) by 12.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 540,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 80,000 shares during the period. American Financial Group Inc. owned 0.98% of Ready Capital worth $6,727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ready Capital by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,433,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $92,540,000 after acquiring an additional 152,116 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Ready Capital by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 319,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,972,000 after purchasing an additional 63,473 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ready Capital by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 294,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,297,000 after purchasing an additional 11,762 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Ready Capital by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 269,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,015,000 after purchasing an additional 22,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Ready Capital by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 265,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,303,000 after purchasing an additional 60,573 shares in the last quarter. 45.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ready Capital alerts:

Ready Capital stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $14.89. 24,046 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 518,819. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.25. Ready Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $3.92 and a 52 week high of $15.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $822.54 million, a PE ratio of 21.47 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.10. Ready Capital had a net margin of 14.86% and a return on equity of 11.15%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ready Capital Co. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Ready Capital’s payout ratio is currently 77.92%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Ready Capital from $12.00 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Ready Capital from $12.50 to $14.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Ready Capital from $14.00 to $15.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ready Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ready Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.21.

Ready Capital Company Profile

Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company originates, acquires, finances, and services small balance commercial (SBC) loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, and residential mortgage loans, as well as mortgage backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments.

Further Reading: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Ready Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ready Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.