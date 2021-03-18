American Financial Group Inc. Sells 850,000 Shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

American Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 69.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 365,779 shares of the company’s stock after selling 850,000 shares during the quarter. ViacomCBS comprises 1.8% of American Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. American Financial Group Inc. owned 0.06% of ViacomCBS worth $13,629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 215.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,115,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,602,000 after acquiring an additional 24,675,148 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its position in shares of ViacomCBS by 568.7% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 2,796,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,181,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377,945 shares during the period. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC acquired a new position in shares of ViacomCBS in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $81,833,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its position in ViacomCBS by 865.9% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 2,161,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,937,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in ViacomCBS during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,491,000. 80.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Linda M. Griego sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.51, for a total transaction of $387,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,530,727.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Richard M. Jones sold 40,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.62, for a total value of $3,247,776.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,274,854.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VIAC traded up $2.72 during trading on Thursday, reaching $95.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 436,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,776,469. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.90 billion, a PE ratio of 41.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $65.26 and a 200 day moving average of $41.23. ViacomCBS Inc. has a one year low of $10.10 and a one year high of $101.97.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.03. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 18.58% and a net margin of 5.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. ViacomCBS’s payout ratio is 19.16%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on VIAC. Citigroup downgraded ViacomCBS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ViacomCBS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Loop Capital cut ViacomCBS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price target for the company from $28.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on ViacomCBS from $30.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, UBS Group cut ViacomCBS from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ViacomCBS presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.96.

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, Filmed Entertainment, and Publishing. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; and streaming subscription services.

