American Financial Group Inc. Takes $23.09 Million Position in Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE)

American Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,230,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,091,000. Eos Energy Enterprises makes up about 3.0% of American Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. American Financial Group Inc. owned about 5.46% of Eos Energy Enterprises at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in Eos Energy Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in Eos Energy Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA purchased a new stake in Eos Energy Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth about $109,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Eos Energy Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Eos Energy Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth about $238,000. 54.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:EOSE traded down $0.34 during trading on Thursday, reaching $21.18. The stock had a trading volume of 5,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,068,133. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.06. Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.70 and a fifty-two week high of $31.95.

Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($7.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($6.88). The company had revenue of $0.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.97 million. Equities analysts expect that Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from $23.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th.

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and deploys battery storage solutions for utility, commercial and industrial, and renewable energy markets in the United States. The company offers stationary battery storage solutions. Its flagship product is the Eos Znyth DC battery system designed to meet the requirements of the grid-scale energy storage market.

