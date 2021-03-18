American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) CEO Sells $6,178,800.00 in Stock

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) CEO David P. Singelyn sold 190,000 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.52, for a total value of $6,178,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

AMH traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $32.33. 1,507,001 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,642,338. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.56. American Homes 4 Rent has a 1-year low of $17.50 and a 1-year high of $32.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Get American Homes 4 Rent alerts:

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.03. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 2.23% and a net margin of 11.72%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. This is an increase from American Homes 4 Rent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is currently 36.04%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMH. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 241.6% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. 89.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded American Homes 4 Rent from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $28.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $28.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.86.

About American Homes 4 Rent

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

See Also: Using the New Google Finance Tool



Receive News & Ratings for American Homes 4 Rent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Homes 4 Rent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.