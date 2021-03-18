American International Group (NYSE:AIG) Reaches New 52-Week High at $48.99

American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $48.99 and last traded at $48.72, with a volume of 113467 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.67.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AIG. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of American International Group from $36.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on American International Group from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of American International Group from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on American International Group from $39.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.00.

The company has a market cap of $42.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.81.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The insurance provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $11.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.04 billion. American International Group had a positive return on equity of 3.62% and a negative net margin of 10.82%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that American International Group, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.89%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AIG. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American International Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American International Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in American International Group during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in American International Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, CX Institutional increased its position in shares of American International Group by 65.0% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,069 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.04% of the company’s stock.

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products, as well as various risk-sharing and other customized structured programs; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, surety, crop, and marine insurance.

