American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.46 EPS

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.46, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $82.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.57 million. The company’s revenue was up 90.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

American Outdoor Brands stock opened at $23.22 on Thursday. American Outdoor Brands has a fifty-two week low of $12.24 and a fifty-two week high of $30.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.97.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AOUT. B. Riley lifted their target price on American Outdoor Brands from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. CLSA began coverage on American Outdoor Brands in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. CL King began coverage on American Outdoor Brands in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Wedbush upgraded American Outdoor Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on American Outdoor Brands from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.00.

American Outdoor Brands, Inc provides outdoor products and accessories for rugged outdoor enthusiasts in the United States and internationally. The company offers hunting, fishing, camping, shooting, and personal security and defense products. Its products include shooting supplies, rests, vaults, and other related accessories; premium sportsmen knives and tools for fishing and hunting; land management tools for hunting preparedness; harvesting products for post-hunt or post-fishing activities; electro-optical devices comprising hunting optics, firearm aiming devices, flashlights, and laser grips; reloading, gunsmithing, and firearm cleaning supplies; and survival, camping, and emergency preparedness products.

