American Public Education, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.33 Per Share (NASDAQ:APEI)

American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) – Analysts at William Blair issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of American Public Education in a report released on Wednesday, March 17th. William Blair analyst S. Sheldon anticipates that the company will earn $0.33 per share for the quarter. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for American Public Education’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.56 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.05 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of American Public Education in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. TheStreet cut shares of American Public Education from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered American Public Education from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. American Public Education has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:APEI opened at $36.55 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $681.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.79. American Public Education has a 1 year low of $19.02 and a 1 year high of $41.09.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05. American Public Education had a return on equity of 5.95% and a net margin of 5.63%. The company had revenue of $85.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.10 million.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in American Public Education during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of American Public Education during the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in American Public Education by 226.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,666 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in American Public Education by 67.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in American Public Education by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

American Public Education Company Profile

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education. The company operates in two segments, American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. It offers 121 degree programs and 111 certificate programs in various fields of study, including business administration, health science, technology, criminal justice, education, and liberal arts, as well as national security, military studies, intelligence, and homeland security.

