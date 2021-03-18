American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) Reaches New 1-Year High at $21.50

Shares of American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $21.50 and last traded at $21.44, with a volume of 6400 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $21.11.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Sidoti cut American Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of American Software from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th.

Get American Software alerts:

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.09. The firm has a market cap of $696.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.56 and a beta of 0.51.

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.05. American Software had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 6.39%. Research analysts predict that American Software, Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. American Software’s payout ratio is presently 169.23%.

In related news, Chairman James C. Edenfield sold 16,442 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.15, for a total transaction of $331,306.30. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 76,442 shares in the company, valued at $1,540,306.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Bryan L. Sell sold 7,000 shares of American Software stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.10, for a total value of $147,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in shares of American Software by 30.0% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 365,407 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,130,000 after purchasing an additional 84,400 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in American Software in the 4th quarter valued at $910,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in American Software by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,152,460 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,958,000 after buying an additional 36,462 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in American Software by 35.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 323,265 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,539,000 after buying an additional 84,203 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Software by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 878,050 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $15,076,000 after buying an additional 85,851 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.30% of the company’s stock.

American Software Company Profile (NASDAQ:AMSWA)

American Software, Inc develops, markets, and supports a range of computer business application software products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology Consulting (IT Consulting), and Other. The SCM segment offers supply chain optimization and retail planning solutions, including sales and operations planning, demand optimization, inventory optimization, manufacturing planning and scheduling, supply optimization, retail allocation and merchandise planning, and transportation optimization to streamline and optimize the forecasting, inventory, production, supply, allocation, distribution, and management of products between trading partners.

Featured Article: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Receive News & Ratings for American Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.