American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) Shares Purchased by Dillon & Associates Inc.

Dillon & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 29.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,907 shares during the period. Dillon & Associates Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Tower in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in shares of American Tower in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Tower in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other American Tower news, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 2,000 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.07, for a total transaction of $452,140.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,337 shares in the company, valued at $5,049,725.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Olivier Puech sold 320 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $70,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,772,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMT opened at $220.97 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $98.20 billion, a PE ratio of 52.76, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $221.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $230.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. American Tower Co. has a twelve month low of $174.32 and a twelve month high of $272.20.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.45). American Tower had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 42.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.95 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 13th will be given a $1.24 dividend. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 12th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.61%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AMT shares. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of American Tower from $258.00 to $244.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of American Tower from $307.00 to $296.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $295.00 to $245.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of American Tower from $334.00 to $324.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.09.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

