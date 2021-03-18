American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) Stock Position Trimmed by Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc.

Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its stake in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 433,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 33,315 shares during the quarter. American Tower comprises 6.6% of Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. owned about 0.10% of American Tower worth $97,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMT. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 8.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 120,343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,091,000 after buying an additional 9,119 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in American Tower by 27.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 490,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $118,682,000 after purchasing an additional 106,305 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in American Tower by 14.3% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 108,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,320,000 after purchasing an additional 13,588 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in American Tower by 18.5% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 12,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,083,000 after purchasing an additional 1,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in American Tower in the third quarter valued at about $534,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on AMT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $295.00 to $245.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on American Tower from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Cowen reduced their target price on American Tower from $334.00 to $324.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on American Tower from $258.00 to $244.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $270.09.

Shares of NYSE AMT traded down $3.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $219.98. The company had a trading volume of 40,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,374,104. The stock has a market cap of $97.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.76, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.25. American Tower Co. has a 12 month low of $174.32 and a 12 month high of $272.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $221.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $230.66.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.45). The company had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 42.42% and a net margin of 24.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.95 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 13th will be given a $1.24 dividend. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 12th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.61%.

In other news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 320 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $70,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,772,120. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 2,000 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.07, for a total value of $452,140.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,337 shares in the company, valued at $5,049,725.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

