American Tower (NYSE:AMT) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of American Tower (NYSE:AMT) in a research note issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

AMT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on American Tower from $307.00 to $296.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on American Tower from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $295.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on American Tower from $334.00 to $324.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $270.09.

Shares of NYSE AMT traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $222.88. 76,022 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,374,104. American Tower has a 1 year low of $174.32 and a 1 year high of $272.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $221.55 and a 200 day moving average of $230.66.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.45). The company had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 42.42%. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.95 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that American Tower will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.07, for a total transaction of $452,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,049,725.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Olivier Puech sold 320 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $70,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,772,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. raised its holdings in American Tower by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 3,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $771,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new stake in American Tower during the 4th quarter valued at $90,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Tower during the 4th quarter valued at $90,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Tower during the 4th quarter valued at $558,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Tower during the 4th quarter valued at $176,000. Institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

