American Tower (NYSE:AMT) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of American Tower (NYSE:AMT) in a research note issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
AMT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on American Tower from $307.00 to $296.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on American Tower from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $295.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on American Tower from $334.00 to $324.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $270.09.
Shares of NYSE AMT traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $222.88. 76,022 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,374,104. American Tower has a 1 year low of $174.32 and a 1 year high of $272.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $221.55 and a 200 day moving average of $230.66.
In other news, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.07, for a total transaction of $452,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,049,725.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Olivier Puech sold 320 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $70,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,772,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. raised its holdings in American Tower by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 3,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $771,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new stake in American Tower during the 4th quarter valued at $90,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Tower during the 4th quarter valued at $90,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Tower during the 4th quarter valued at $558,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Tower during the 4th quarter valued at $176,000. Institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.
About American Tower
American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.
