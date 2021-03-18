AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Shares Bought by CWM Advisors LLC

CWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 10.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,596 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares during the quarter. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $1,523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMETEK in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. CX Institutional grew its position in shares of AMETEK by 46.6% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 302 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. 85.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AME stock opened at $121.73 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $119.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.35. AMETEK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.82 and a 12-month high of $125.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $28.07 billion, a PE ratio of 32.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.36.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.05. AMETEK had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 18.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that AMETEK, Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.09%.

In other news, CFO William Joseph Burke sold 1,722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.54, for a total value of $204,125.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 72,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,586,326.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider John Wesley Hardin sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.53, for a total value of $130,383.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 58,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,887,541.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,556 shares of company stock valued at $6,265,184 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AMETEK in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on AMETEK from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on AMETEK from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. AMETEK has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.25.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates through two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

