Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Stock Holdings Boosted by Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 63.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,256 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,925 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $3,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in Amgen by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 5,961 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. grew its position in Amgen by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 2,130 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Amgen by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 42,093 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,698,000 after acquiring an additional 6,551 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Amgen by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,333 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $847,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Amgen by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,796 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

In other Amgen news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.99, for a total transaction of $235,990.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,805 shares in the company, valued at $3,965,811.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 11,110 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.51, for a total transaction of $2,627,626.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,360 shares of company stock worth $3,393,044 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amgen stock traded up $1.65 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $245.92. The company had a trading volume of 48,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,616,605. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $234.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $235.24. The stock has a market cap of $142.04 billion, a PE ratio of 19.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.88. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $177.05 and a 1-year high of $276.69.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $3.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.39 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $6.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.57 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 29.42% and a return on equity of 95.55%. Amgen’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.64 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.50%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AMGN. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $222.00 price target on shares of Amgen and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $277.00 price objective on shares of Amgen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $266.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research note on Sunday, January 31st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Amgen presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $256.50.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with BehÃ§et's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Featured Article: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.