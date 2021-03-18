AMLT (AMLT) Trading 4% Lower Over Last 7 Days

AMLT (CURRENCY:AMLT) traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 18th. One AMLT coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0104 or 0.00000018 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. AMLT has a market cap of $3.01 million and $234,763.00 worth of AMLT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, AMLT has traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

AMLT Coin Profile

AMLT (AMLT) is a coin. It launched on November 10th, 2017. AMLT’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 290,978,605 coins. AMLT’s official website is amlt.coinfirm.io . AMLT’s official Twitter account is @AMLT_Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Coinfirm is a cryptocurrency payment platform. It provides the tools for the user to execute digital-assets transactions through the Blockchain, on the platform. In order to assist on the transactions risk management, Coinfirm offers the users two transaction reports for free, the Ongoing Monitoring and the Standard Reports. Enterprise Reports are available for users at the platform for 12.50 USD. The AMLT token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by Coinfirm. The token can be used for prepaid services as well as to grant users the access rights of the platform. Additionally, users can provide data and ratings on other Coinfirm market participants thought the AMLT token mechanism. “

