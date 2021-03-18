AMO Coin (AMO) Reaches Market Capitalization of $33.47 Million

AMO Coin (CURRENCY:AMO) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 18th. One AMO Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. AMO Coin has a market capitalization of $33.47 million and $4.90 million worth of AMO Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, AMO Coin has traded 101.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get AMO Coin alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.98 or 0.00050947 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.55 or 0.00015037 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000389 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $359.28 or 0.00631581 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.06 or 0.00068660 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001109 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001761 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001761 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.38 or 0.00025278 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

AMO Coin Profile

AMO Coin is a coin. It was first traded on April 24th, 2018. AMO Coin’s total supply is 19,679,012,762 coins and its circulating supply is 18,695,697,181 coins. AMO Coin’s official Twitter account is @amoblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . AMO Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@amoblockchain . The official website for AMO Coin is www.amo.foundation

According to CryptoCompare, “AMO Labs is a blockchain platform that aims to create a decentralized car data marketplace, called as AMO Market. The platform will allow users to turn their own cars into public assets to track users' driving habits and infotainment preferences, which could be exchanged and shared on the marketplace. Furthermore, the platform will allow manufacturers to purchase driving habits, histories and accident records that could be used to assist them in warranty claims management. AMO Coin is an ERC-20 compliant token that will be used as the medium of exchange on the platform. “

Buying and Selling AMO Coin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AMO Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AMO Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AMO Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for AMO Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AMO Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.