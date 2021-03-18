AmonD (AMON) Price Tops $0.0020 on Major Exchanges

AmonD (CURRENCY:AMON) traded up 8.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 18th. One AmonD coin can currently be purchased for $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, AmonD has traded 108.7% higher against the US dollar. AmonD has a market capitalization of $1.61 million and $25,536.00 worth of AmonD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $260.52 or 0.00455433 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001750 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.29 or 0.00061698 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000820 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.57 or 0.00139103 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.73 or 0.00057223 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $377.88 or 0.00660596 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $43.52 or 0.00076087 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000475 BTC.

AmonD Coin Profile

AmonD launched on August 10th, 2019. AmonD’s total supply is 7,600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 793,809,698 coins. The official message board for AmonD is medium.com/amondofficial . The official website for AmonD is www.amond.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “AmonD belives that consumers are key to the future advertising industry. Using innovate ad tech based on blockchain technology, AmonD offers consumers sufficient and fair incentives for allowing active management of personal data and advertising. The main app is an all-in-one service platform that combines crypto and point wallets. User can earn our points by participating in advertising campaigns, and they can exchange points with mobile vouchers and tokens as well. “

Buying and Selling AmonD

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AmonD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AmonD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AmonD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

