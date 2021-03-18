Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK) Stock Holdings Lifted by Financial Advocates Investment Management

Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its stake in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK) by 33.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,489 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,534 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management owned approximately 0.32% of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF worth $2,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BLOK. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 196,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,827,000 after buying an additional 1,193 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 15.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 48,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after buying an additional 6,343 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 279.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 5,464 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 14.4% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 17,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 2,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF in the third quarter valued at $107,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BLOK opened at $59.79 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.69. Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF has a 12-month low of $13.04 and a 12-month high of $62.94.

