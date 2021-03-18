Amryt Pharma plc (NASDAQ:AMYT) Shares Purchased by Stonepine Capital Management LLC

Stonepine Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Amryt Pharma plc (NASDAQ:AMYT) by 85.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,416,483 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 651,247 shares during the quarter. Amryt Pharma makes up about 15.4% of Stonepine Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Stonepine Capital Management LLC owned 4.12% of Amryt Pharma worth $20,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amryt Pharma in the 3rd quarter worth $858,000. Global Frontier Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Amryt Pharma in the 3rd quarter worth $1,545,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amryt Pharma in the 4th quarter worth $2,832,000. 15.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMYT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Amryt Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Amryt Pharma in a report on Sunday, March 7th.

Shares of Amryt Pharma stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $14.43. 811 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,938. Amryt Pharma plc has a 1 year low of $10.06 and a 1 year high of $15.50. The company has a market capitalization of $516.02 million and a P/E ratio of -16.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.19.

Amryt Pharma plc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics to treat patients suffering from serious and life-threatening rare diseases. The company offers Lomitapide for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia; and Metreleptin for the treatment of generalized and partial lipodystrophy.

