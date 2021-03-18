Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) Stock Price Down 7.9%

Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS)’s share price fell 7.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $19.48 and last traded at $19.69. 3,549,188 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 34% from the average session volume of 5,353,698 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.39.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Amyris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Amyris from $11.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Cowen raised shares of Amyris from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Amyris in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.35 target price for the company. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Amyris from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.87.

The firm has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.89 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.85.

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.33). On average, equities research analysts expect that Amyris, Inc. will post -1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Amyris by 67.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 39,740 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 16,065 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Amyris by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 84,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 19,500 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amyris by 1,008.1% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,900,692 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $20,150,000 after purchasing an additional 6,277,958 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amyris during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Amyris by 280.8% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,493 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.46% of the company’s stock.

Amyris, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops technology that creates microbial strains to produce artemisinic acid, a precursor of artemisinin, an anti-malarial drug. The company's technology platform enables to engineer microbes and use them as catalysts to metabolize renewable, plant-sourced sugars into large volume, high-value ingredients.

