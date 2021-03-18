Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Sold by CWM Advisors LLC

CWM Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 23.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,160 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,484 shares during the period. Analog Devices comprises 0.6% of CWM Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $2,683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ADI. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 61.1% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 314,874 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,516,000 after acquiring an additional 119,367 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 647,493 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $95,653,000 after purchasing an additional 50,308 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Analog Devices by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 212,568 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,403,000 after purchasing an additional 12,370 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 75.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 65,103 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,618,000 after purchasing an additional 28,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crestline Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,659,000. 91.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ADI opened at $151.76 on Thursday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.07 and a 1-year high of $164.40. The stock has a market cap of $55.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $153.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 21.79%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This is an increase from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.21%.

ADI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on Analog Devices from $134.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Analog Devices from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $136.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $155.20.

In other news, CAO Michael Sondel sold 2,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.79, for a total value of $361,975.90. Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 1,700 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.75, for a total value of $249,475.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,716,094.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,222 shares of company stock valued at $2,608,758. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

