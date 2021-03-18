Analysts Anticipate Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRN) Will Post Earnings of -$0.11 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRN) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.11) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Aileron Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.12) to ($0.09). Aileron Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.26) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 57.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Aileron Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.60) per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.26) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.28) to ($0.24). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Aileron Therapeutics.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aileron Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th.

In other Aileron Therapeutics news, insider Muneer A. Satter bought 9,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.10 per share, with a total value of $9,900,000.00. 6.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Satter Management CO. L.P. acquired a new stake in Aileron Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,914,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Aileron Therapeutics by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 267,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 26,150 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Aileron Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $90,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Aileron Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Aileron Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. 6.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ALRN opened at $1.71 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $142.97 million, a P/E ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 3.13. Aileron Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.29 and a 52 week high of $2.47.

About Aileron Therapeutics

Aileron Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing a novel class of stabilized cell-permeating alpha-helical peptides in the oncology and other therapeutic areas in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is ALRN-6924, a cell-permeating peptide, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors; Phase 2a clinical trial to treat peripheral T-cell lymphoma; Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and advanced myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS); and Phase 1b trial to test the combination of ALRN-6924 and cytarabine, or Ara-C, in patients with MDS.

