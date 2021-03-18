Analysts Anticipate Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.95 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) will report $1.95 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Bicycle Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $2.65 million. Bicycle Therapeutics reported sales of $1.13 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 72.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Bicycle Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $8.92 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.00 million to $10.60 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $8.60 million, with estimates ranging from $6.99 million to $10.81 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Bicycle Therapeutics.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.36). Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 321.26% and a negative return on equity of 42.73%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BCYC shares. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $27.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $30.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

Shares of Bicycle Therapeutics stock opened at $28.22 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.51. The company has a current ratio of 9.63, a quick ratio of 9.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Bicycle Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $10.50 and a twelve month high of $33.00. The stock has a market cap of $601.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.63 and a beta of -0.21.

In related news, Director Pierre Legault sold 2,216 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $64,264.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,216 shares in the company, valued at $64,264. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin Lee sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total transaction of $260,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 270,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,024,910.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 42,216 shares of company stock worth $1,205,556. Company insiders own 26.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Bicycle Therapeutics by 14.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Bicycle Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $235,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Bicycle Therapeutics by 240.4% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,363,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,968,000 after acquiring an additional 962,652 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Bicycle Therapeutics by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 169,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,038,000 after acquiring an additional 17,520 shares during the period. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Bicycle Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $7,972,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.68% of the company’s stock.

Bicycle Therapeutics Company Profile

Bicycle Therapeutics Plc is a holding company, which engages in the development of biopharmaceuticals. It focuses on developing a novel class of medicines, which the company refers to as bicycles, for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. The firm utilizes its novel and proprietary phage display screening platform to identify bicycles.

