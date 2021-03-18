Analysts Anticipate COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.56 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS) to report ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for COMPASS Pathways’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.72) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.33). The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that COMPASS Pathways will report full year earnings of ($2.20) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.09) to ($1.31). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($2.60) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.62) to ($1.58). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow COMPASS Pathways.

COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.16).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded COMPASS Pathways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. COMPASS Pathways presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in shares of COMPASS Pathways in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,584,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in COMPASS Pathways in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $556,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its position in COMPASS Pathways by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 85,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,088,000 after purchasing an additional 9,789 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of COMPASS Pathways during the 4th quarter worth approximately $486,000. Finally, Founders Fund VII Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of COMPASS Pathways during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,572,000. 15.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CMPS opened at $42.76 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.64. COMPASS Pathways has a one year low of $22.51 and a one year high of $61.69.

About COMPASS Pathways

COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin formulation, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat patients with treatment-resistant depression. The company was formerly known as COMPASS Rx Limited and changed its name to COMPASS Pathways plc in August 2020.

