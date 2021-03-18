Analysts Anticipate Intellicheck, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.64 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Intellicheck, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDN) will announce $3.64 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Intellicheck’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.44 million and the highest is $3.84 million. Intellicheck reported sales of $3.12 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Intellicheck will report full-year sales of $17.88 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $16.33 million to $19.43 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $20.27 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Intellicheck.

Get Intellicheck alerts:

Intellicheck (NASDAQ:IDN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.05. Intellicheck had a negative net margin of 5.64% and a negative return on equity of 3.57%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Intellicheck in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intellicheck from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Intellicheck from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ IDN opened at $9.57 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 6.44 and a quick ratio of 6.44. Intellicheck has a 1 year low of $1.91 and a 1 year high of $15.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.83. The firm has a market cap of $176.18 million, a PE ratio of -239.25 and a beta of 2.23.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDN. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Intellicheck by 567.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,381 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intellicheck by 305.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,633 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Intellicheck by 41.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 3,968 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Intellicheck during the 3rd quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Intellicheck by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. 47.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Intellicheck

Intellicheck, Inc, a technology company, develops, integrates, and markets threat identification and identity authentication solutions for retail fraud prevention, law enforcement threat identification, and mobile and handheld access control and security systems primarily in the United States. It provides identity systems products, including commercial identification products, such as ID Check SDK for software developers; Retail ID, an authentication solution that authenticates identification documents; Retail ID Online, authenticates an online user's identification documents; Retail ID Mobile that provides the fraud reduction benefits of Retail ID; Age ID, a designation for various hand held devices; Guest ID, a software application that speeds up check-in and ID verification at hotels and motels; ID Check POS, a software application that runs on various VeriFone devices; ID Check BHO, a browser helper object for Microsoft browser; ID Check PC, a standalone software solution; State Aware software; software products for data collection devices; and instant credit application kiosk software applications.

Further Reading: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Intellicheck (IDN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Intellicheck Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intellicheck and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.