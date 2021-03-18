Analysts Anticipate Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI) Will Post Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI) will announce $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Iteris’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.03. Iteris posted earnings of $0.01 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 200%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, June 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Iteris will report full year earnings of $0.14 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.16. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.17 to $0.27. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Iteris.

Get Iteris alerts:

Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $28.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.13 million. Iteris had a net margin of 7.62% and a negative return on equity of 1.04%.

ITI has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Iteris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price (up previously from $8.50) on shares of Iteris in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.31.

In other Iteris news, VP Ramin M. Massoumi sold 4,981 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.51, for a total transaction of $37,407.31. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $247,657.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Iteris by 479.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,781 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 8,094 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in Iteris by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 222,839 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $914,000 after buying an additional 39,353 shares in the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. raised its position in Iteris by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 666,004 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,763,000 after buying an additional 123,517 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Iteris by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 180,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $738,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Iteris during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. 48.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Iteris stock opened at $6.67 on Thursday. Iteris has a 12 month low of $2.27 and a 12 month high of $7.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $277.75 million, a P/E ratio of 30.32, a P/E/G ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.30.

About Iteris

Iteris, Inc provides intelligent transportation systems technology solutions in Canada and Europe. It operates through Roadway Sensors and Transportation Systems segments. The Roadway Sensors segment offers sensors and systems for traffic intersection management, communication systems, and roadway traffic data collection applications.

Featured Article: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Iteris (ITI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Iteris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iteris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.