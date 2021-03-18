Analysts Anticipate Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) to Post $0.58 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) to report earnings per share of $0.58 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Jones Lang LaSalle’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.70 and the lowest is $0.49. Jones Lang LaSalle posted earnings of $0.49 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 18.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Jones Lang LaSalle will report full-year earnings of $10.54 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.02 to $11.97. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $12.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.56 to $13.34. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Jones Lang LaSalle.

Get Jones Lang LaSalle alerts:

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $5.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.93 by $1.36. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 2.49%. The business had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Jones Lang LaSalle from $176.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jones Lang LaSalle from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $169.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Jones Lang LaSalle in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $187.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Jones Lang LaSalle from $142.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.33.

In other news, Chairman Jeff A. Jacobson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.41, for a total value of $520,230.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 8,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,513,695.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 5.6% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Vista Investment Management lifted its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 3,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sepio Capital LP lifted its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 8,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.78% of the company’s stock.

Jones Lang LaSalle stock traded down $1.84 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $177.77. The stock had a trading volume of 198,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 426,138. Jones Lang LaSalle has a 12 month low of $78.29 and a 12 month high of $186.18. The company has a market capitalization of $9.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.84, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $164.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

About Jones Lang LaSalle

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in America's, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing and tenant representation services; and capital market services, such as debt placement, loan sales, equity placement, loan servicing, funds advisory, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and acquisitions services.

See Also: What does a hold rating mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Jones Lang LaSalle (JLL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.