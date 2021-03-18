Analysts Anticipate MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.63 Billion

Equities analysts predict that MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) will report $1.63 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for MGM Resorts International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.31 billion to $2.10 billion. MGM Resorts International reported sales of $2.25 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 27.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will report full-year sales of $8.39 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.34 billion to $9.50 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $11.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.45 billion to $11.72 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for MGM Resorts International.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.96) by $0.06. MGM Resorts International had a negative return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 20.81%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 53.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Truist lifted their target price on MGM Resorts International from $22.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Bank of America upgraded MGM Resorts International from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lowered MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.00.

Shares of NYSE:MGM opened at $41.23 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.40 billion, a PE ratio of 14.73 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.20. MGM Resorts International has a 1-year low of $5.90 and a 1-year high of $42.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.39.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a $0.0025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.30%.

In other MGM Resorts International news, SVP Todd Meinert sold 8,129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.57, for a total value of $289,148.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,300 shares in the company, valued at $295,231. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William Warwick Grounds sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.10, for a total transaction of $136,850.00. Insiders have sold 2,257,107 shares of company stock valued at $84,158,943 in the last three months. 5.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MGM. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in MGM Resorts International by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 42,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after acquiring an additional 4,145 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International during the fourth quarter valued at about $104,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International in the fourth quarter worth about $223,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International in the fourth quarter worth about $160,286,000. 63.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

