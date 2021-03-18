Analysts Anticipate SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $110.71 Million

Analysts expect SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL) to post sales of $110.71 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for SFL’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $109.52 million and the highest estimate coming in at $111.90 million. SFL reported sales of $121.90 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 9.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th.

On average, analysts expect that SFL will report full-year sales of $449.79 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $447.60 million to $451.98 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $450.01 million, with estimates ranging from $449.61 million to $450.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for SFL.

SFL (NYSE:SFL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The shipping company reported ($1.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($1.63). The business had revenue of $114.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.52 million. SFL had a positive return on equity of 11.14% and a negative net margin of 7.47%.

SFL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered SFL from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. TheStreet upgraded SFL from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.63.

Shares of SFL stock opened at $8.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $991.00 million, a P/E ratio of -25.15 and a beta of 1.17. SFL has a fifty-two week low of $5.85 and a fifty-two week high of $11.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. SFL’s payout ratio is presently 55.05%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SFL. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in SFL by 4.7% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 230,070 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after buying an additional 10,290 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in SFL by 5.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 218,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after buying an additional 11,700 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in SFL during the third quarter valued at $304,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in SFL by 5.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,917,495 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $36,831,000 after buying an additional 259,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in SFL by 7.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 45,302 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 3,044 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.71% of the company’s stock.

SFL Company Profile

SFL Corporation Ltd. engages in the ownership, operation, and chartering out of vessels and offshore related assets on medium and long-term charters. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of assets. In addition, the company operates in various sectors of the shipping and offshore industry, including oil transportation, dry bulk shipments, chemical transportation, oil product transportation, container transportation, car transportation, drilling rigs, and offshore support vessels.

